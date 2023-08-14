TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Sybil Templeton is 84-years-old and stayed in her Tyler home for four days as the temperature increased to more than 90 degrees inside.

She said shelters wouldn’t take her in because of her three dogs, so she had nowhere to go.

“If I’d been there one more time, I would have been in a hospital. there was just no relief,” said Templeton.

As triple-digit temperatures continue, the last hurdle anyone wants to face is the air conditioning going out.

This nightmare turned into a reality as she tried to keep herself cool.

“I got some zip lock bags and filled them all with ice, and id put one here [ on her chest] and one behind my head and I was sitting in my bed, knitting or whatever and I tried to keep the fluids going,” said Templeton.

When her dear friend Chad Atchley heard that she was going through this horrible situation, he went and told her to pack a bag and bring everyone.

“When I picked her up she could barely walk, she was dehydrated. It hurt me to see her like that. She’s my friend of 27 years and to see her go from healthy to nothing in four days is not right,” said Atchley.

The thermometer in Templeton’s home does not read over 90 degrees and when you look at the thermometer, the red dot is over the 90-degree mark.

“They don’t answer the phone, it just rings off the wall and we talk to the insurance company and they tried calling them and they couldn’t get through either. Well this went on and on and on and on for about three weeks now,” said Templeton.

Templeton said her history with American Home Shield has been fine until now. The insurance company said they have found a vendor for a new unit after saying they could not find one, but it will cost $11,000.

“I was to pay for it, the insurance company said when it was all done, I could submit and they would reimburse me. I don’t trust that as much as I could throw them,” said Templeton.

Through this stressful time, she’s had Chad’s unconditional love and support throughout the process.

He comforted her through her tears and said she can stay as long as she needs.

“When people are in need, even if you have less than they have, you help the people that need it because it will come back to you tenfold, said Atchley.

Days have turned into weeks as she waits for the repair, so she can finally go back to her home of 33 years.

“In all of my 84 years, I have never experienced anything like this,” said Templeton.

She said workers are supposed to come out to her home on Wednesday, but when it comes to the bill that still needs to be worked out.