LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas 2022 holiday season is bringing in a new tradition with Ice Skating in the Pines in deep East Texas.

This will be the inaugural season for Ice Skating in the Pines and will open on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Lufkin at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, Angelina room.

The City of Lufkin Mayor, Mark Hicks, said Ice Skating in the Pines will be “a Christmas experience like no other in the area.”

Up to 80 people can glide across 3,300 square feet of ice, and skates will be available to rent at the rink.

“We are so excited to bring a real ice-skating opportunity to Lufkin without the need to travel two or three hours out of town,” said the City of Lufkin Marketing Director Tara Hendrix. “From Christmas décor and music to lights, hot chocolate, and even jolly old Saint Nick himself – we hope this event creates wonderful holiday memories for the young and young at heart.”

The City of Lufkin is currently hiring for seasonal positions with Ice Skating in the Pines including cashiers starting at $8-10 an hour and a general manager at $15 an hour.

Ticket pricing (45-minute skating session includes ice skate rental):

$12.95 for children 12 years and under

$16.95 for 12 years and older online tickets

$18.95 for 12 years and older in person

For more information on ticket prices and updates on theme nights, click here for their website, and here for their Facebook page.