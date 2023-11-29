LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lindale announced the opening of their Ice Skating in the Pines, an ice skating rink offered to the public.

According to their website, people must show up 15 minutes prior to their ice skating session and no late entry is permitted. Reportedly, the rink is ADA compliant, allowing for wheelchairs on the ice.

Ticket Prices:

Children 12 years and under: $12.95

12 years and older advance online tickets: $16.95

12 years and older at the door: $18.95

A waiver must be signed before entering the ice rink and ice skating participants must be able to stand/walk alone without the assistance. Lufkin officials said if a participant’s shoe size is smaller than youth size nine they will not be allowed to skate.