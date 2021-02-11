Icy conditions causing traffic accidents in East Texas; officials say stay off roads

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some of the coldest temperatures to hit East Texas this winter combined with rain and drizzle turned roads into sheets of ice Thursday night.

Driving is expected to remain hazardous throughout much of the day Friday.

Dozens of major accidents happened in the region. A wreck on Interstate 20 just east of Highway 31 Thursday night had some lanes closed and traffic was rerouted to side roads.

Earlier in the day, the DPS warned people to stay clear of I-20 in the Canton area where an 18-wheeler had hit a patch of ice and rolled over.

“Motorist are urged to use caution on elevated roadways (bridges, overpasses) as icy road conditions will continue,” said Jean Dark of the DPS. “Reduce speed as you approach these areas. Multiple crashes have occurred on IH-20 and Toll-49.”

The Tyler Police Department asked drivers to avoid “all non-essential driving.”

It noted that the Gentry Parkway overpass at the intersection of Gentry Parkway and North Beckham Avenue and the Beckham Avenue overpass become hazardous in icy conditions.

On Thursday night, the city worked major crashes on Grande Boulevard, Cumberland Road and the Old Jacksonville.

The City Streets team was applying aggregate and de-icer material to the roadways.

Many bridges and overpasses outside the Tyler were covered with ice, included the long bridges on Highway 155 over Lake Palestine.