Identities released of Lufkin police officers involved in Sept. 7 shootings

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The police officers involved in separate shootings of armed suspects identities have been released.

The officer involved in the early morning shooting of 52-year-old Anthony Cravo, in the 900 block of North Chestnut Street has been identified as Officer Sean Alexander. He is a 15-year veteran of the Lufkin Police Department.

According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, Cravo emerged from a mobile home with a rifle in his hands and raised the gun as if he were going to shoot after seeing the uniformed officers.

Officer Ethan Edwards, a 6-year veteran of the department, was involved in the 2800 block of North Raguet Street shooting on Sept. 7, that resulted in the death of Richard Woods.

43-year-old Richard “Ricky” Woods, of Lufkin, was shot after aiming a handgun at an officer and a deputy after being confronted about a warrant for his arrest at the former Cherry’s Grocery.

