Identities released of three people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning near Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Investigators in Nacogdoches County released the identifies of the three people killed by carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday after losing power during the winter storm.

The victims were 63-year-old Deborah Wright, 60-year-old James Harkness Jr., and 42-year-old Richard Woodard. Wright and Harkness Jr. were from Nacogdoches and Woodward was from Mt. Enterprise.

Authorities said that they were operating a portable gas generator on the front porch and that the exhaust pipe was “very close to the residence.”

The investigation by county deputies and the Texas Rangers revealed that the “exhaust pipe from the generator had melted a hole in the siding” of the home and allowed carbon monoxide to fill it.