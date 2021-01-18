Identities released of two people who died in fiery Henderson wreck on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The identities have been released by DPS of the two people killed Saturday in a Henderson wreck.

A preliminary report states that Benjamin Slaughter Jr., 33, of Longview, was driving south in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Loop 571 when he veered to the left into oncoming traffic, overcorrected to the right, and then again back to the left.

This sent his car into a skid across traffic where he was struck by a Mazda. After the crash, DPS says the Mazda caught on fire.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Kristen Charnell Herron, 26, of Pittsburg. Both Herron and Slaughter were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Risinger.

The crash remains under investigation.