Illegally harvested alligators found in Van Zandt County; $1,000 reward available for information

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK)- Illegally harvested alligators were dumped in Van Zandt County. Now, game wardens are asking the public to help them find those responsible.
The animals were shot with a small caliber in their head. Then, they were dumped around May 6-7 and were found at the intersection of FM 857 and Van Zandt County Road 1507 in Grand Saline, Texas.
According to Operation Game Thief, they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the people who committed this offense.
If you know anything about the case, you may call 800-972-GAME (4263). This is the Operation Game Thief line.
People can also call Game Warden Daylan Damron at 903-340-6786 with any questions.
*WARNING some of the images below may be graphic for some viewers.
