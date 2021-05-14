Illegally harvested alligators found in Van Zandt County; $1,000 reward available for information

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK)- Illegally harvested alligators were dumped in Van Zandt County. Now, game wardens are asking the public to help them find those responsible.

The animals were shot with a small caliber in their head. Then, they were dumped around May 6-7 and were found at the intersection of FM 857 and Van Zandt County Road 1507 in Grand Saline, Texas.

According to Operation Game Thief, they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the people who committed this offense.

If you know anything about the case, you may call 800-972-GAME (4263). This is the Operation Game Thief line.

People can also call Game Warden Daylan Damron at 903-340-6786 with any questions.

*WARNING some of the images below may be graphic for some viewers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51