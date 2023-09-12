COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – On Monday night, council members of Coffee City voted to oust its entire police department including its Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo.

Scrutiny arose over his past record as well as the department’s officer reserve program after a report by Houston news outlet KHOU 11.

Residents are now speaking out on the council’s decision.

“It’s probably the best news we’ve had around here in a while,” said resident David Bartlett. “We knew there was some sort of corruption going on around here. There’s been rumors for years of it building. It was kind of a relief.”

Another resident, Gerald Steinke, said he was caught off guard when hearing the news and adds without an active police department, he’s concerned about drivers speeding up and down Highway 155.

“Without somebody out there, these cars aren’t going to stop,” said Steinke. “They’re going to come across that bridge and they’re going to be up to 70 mph. People are going to be getting killed.”

Steinke said he’s also nervous about police response time.

“I’m concerned,” he added. “I mean there’s going to be problems, [we’re] going to need an officer and there’s not going to be one close.”

For now, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will cover all calls out of Coffee City until a new chief is appointed.

“We’ll try to keep them as close to the area as possible,” said Kevin Halbert, Chief Deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chief of Police for the Cuney Police Department John Shelton said he doesn’t agree with the council’s decision.

“In my opinion, that the city council here need not to procrastinate on finding a new police chief,” said Shelton. “My opinion is they should have waited before they disbanded the whole police department.”

Shelton also believes having no local force could delay help showing up.

While the city’s investigation is now closed into its department, the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement confirmed to KETK on Tuesday that their agency’s investigation is still ongoing.