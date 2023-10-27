TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For many, pizza is a popular food choice on Friday’s, especially on big game nights like tonight during the World Series.

But East Texans trying to get their fix at Bruno’s Pizza on Vine Street were left searching for another business today.

The Vine Street business in Tyler has been a go-to pizza shop in East Texas for decades but now, it’s set to close its doors.

“I’m still kind of shocked,” said customer Michael Allen.

The business has been open since 1976 so they’ve fed the Tyler area for decades.

“We have been so supported by the city,” said owner Lori Rumbelow.

The current owner said there’s several reasons behind this decision.

“With the prices, the cost of goods and trying to get goods and then the labor,” Rumbelow said.

Rumbelow said she had to close down early on Thursday after four employees did not show up for work.

“I had no staff, when I left at 5:13, still nobody was here to work,” she said.

Rumbelow added that she can’t afford to pay her workers the amount they are wanting.

“It’s just a totally different mindset than the mindset I grew up in,” added Rumbelow.

Allen shared how sad it was to hear about how the original location shutting down.

“I was shocked and blown away,” he said. “This is kind of like a third home for me. I’ve worked here. My mom’s worked here.”

Employees are being offered a position at their second location on “Old Jacksonville.” which will remain open.

Rumbelow said the location will close sometime in late December.