WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – An immersive floral art experience and exhibit has bloomed in downtown Winnsboro.

BLOOM is a juried collection of floral art– still life paintings, photography, glasswork and sculpture– by 30 different artists. The idea is to let guests “fully experience the season by seeing, feeling, touching, smelling and even tasting all things floral.”

There will also be an edible flower tasting station, fresh floral sculptures and of course a mural/selfie spot.

BLOOM will start at Winnsboro’s Modern Country Art and Design Gallery, which is owned by Dallas/Winnsboro artist Chris Brown. Brown, an award-winning floral designer, is using his gallery as a “blank canvas to create a living work of art for guests to fully experience the season by seeing, feeling, touching, smelling and even tasting all things floral.”

The new mural spot in downtown Winnsboro. Photo courtesy of Modern Country Art and Design Center

“Many of the participating artists, myself included, lost people close to them in the past year. BLOOM is a celebration of a new season and new life. It’s a setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city and a place to reconnect with art and nature as well as friends and loved ones who want a weekend escape,” said Brown.

After their time at Brown’s Modern Country Gallery, guests are given a map and invited to walk around downtown Winnsboro to see the merchants participating in the inaugural Tournament of Windows, where they are all decorated in the theme of spring blooms. Guests can vote in ballot boxes around town.

“The Winnsboro Cultural Arts District works hard to provide a robust environment for creative expression, and you’ll find artistic influences in every corner of the district intermingled with rich history and a backdrop of rolling hills, thick forests and lake country,” said Mary White, Board of Trustees President, Winnsboro Center for the Arts. “BLOOM is one of many events we have throughout the year that brings people from all over Texas to our quaint community.”

BLOOM will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, but groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets at $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 214-564-2411.