TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You get a call with a caller ID from your local police department. They introduce themselves as a member of law enforcement, they mention a family member by name and claim the person is jailed and needs bail money. You need to pay them over the phone, they tell you.

They might ask you to pay in pre-paid cards, cryptocurrency or other means. They assure you they’re an official source, even giving a name of a real member of law enforcement in your area.

This is one type of scam that seems to resurface annually, according to police, and they prey on anyone with a phone.

BOND SCAMS

Scammers will take names of officials– sergeants, deputies, patrol officers, detectives and others– and claim to be them while asking for “bond money” for a loved one. Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with Tyler PD, said someone even impersonated him when he was a detective.

The fact is that law enforcement will never call you asking for money.

“If you have a family member arrested, the police department will not call for bond,” Erbaugh said.

Basically, the scammers are banking on the fact that the citizens they call don’t know how bonds or law enforcement works, Erbaugh said. He added that it is good policy to never give money over the phone to anyone.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they recently had a person call using the name “Detective Scotch”, telling people that a loved one was arrested and the bond needed to be paid in cryptocurrency.

“If it sounds suspicious, it probably is,” Erbaugh said.

In short, law enforcement won’t be calling you for bail money– or money of any kind.

WARRANT SCAMS

In some cases, scammers are calling saying they have a warrant for your arrest and you will be booked if you don’t pay them.

“If we call to advise you of warrants, we tell you to come to the Police Department or Court to take care of the warrants,” Lindale police said earlier this year, stating that they will never ask for money over the phone.

In some instances, law enforcement might give one the benefit of the doubt and call to inform them of a warrant, but there is no situation where they would ask for money.

“At no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense, warrant, or bond,” the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this month.

When in doubt, you can contact the law enforcement agency the caller claims to be from to check.

HOW THEY DO IT

Sometimes scammers try to reel you in by mentioning a family member by name. For the internet-savvy, those connections are easy enough to find if you have a public Facebook or other social media. A simple search can turn up the information they need, readily available on your social pages.

Scammers can actually “spoof” phone numbers to make them appear as though they’re coming from your local police dispatch. That, paired with using a VPN (virtual private network) that can encrypt the connection between a device and the internet makes them almost impossible to track.

This technology isn’t exclusive to high-level scammers. In fact, VPNs and tools that claim to spoof a caller ID are both available through a simple Google search.

“That technology is available to pretty much everyone now,” said Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Even if the number or caller ID matches that of your local law enforcement agency, that doesn’t mean it is a legitimate call. Even if the caller claims to be a specific law enforcement official– they could have got that name from a quick Google search or phone call.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

This issue is plenty relevant in East Texas. Recently, Longview Police, Tyler Police, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Lindale Police put out releases warning the public about these impersonation scams.

Christian added that it is important to inform people in your life who may be vulnerable to these types of scams, such as elderly family members, to just hang up if someone calls asking for money.

“99.9% of the time, if someone calls and asks for money, hang up on them,” Christian said, noting that it’s best to use common sense when evaluating phone calls like these.

If you do receive a call that seems to be a scam like these, you can report it to your local law enforcement. Even if they’re unable to track the caller, notifying them that this scam is happening will let officials inform the public to be more vigilant.