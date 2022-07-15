ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Yesterday, we were at the Nacogdoches live stock exchange, and at the Athens Commission Company, they have seen an increase in sales with Stephen Smeal being one of those buyers.

“The market’s good for our situation. It’s not like it’s been before when we’ve been in this situation before the markets dropped significantly, and it’s getting a little weaker, but it’s still holding well,” said Stephen Smeal, cattle buyer.

Almost 900 cows were sold in Friday’s sale, with most being sold to slaughter houses.

“There is a few out of state people coming in from wetter parts of the country. They are coming and buying our younger cows and taking them and turning them back to stock cows, but most of the cows are going to slaughter right now,” said Smeal.

The lack of rain is forcing ranchers to sell their herds to stay afloat.

“Inflation is our biggest issue because of cost of diesel, cost of feed for the cows and everything else,” said Eugene Buford, rancher.

Eugene Buford, an Athens rancher, says it’s all to make sure their cattle can survive the winter.

“It’s costing me a whole lot more to be ready,” said Buford.

With more cows being sold to market people are wondering how that’s going to affect the price of beef.

“I don’t see how it can not affect the cost,” said Buford.

Ranchers hope meat prices will at least go down at the grocery store, but according to the USDA, retail meat prices are still higher than this point last year. Packers say demand is higher than production and they have their own issues with inflation.

“Shipping and moving the cattle is our biggest challenge right now. Trucks moving the cattle out,” said Smeal.

Smeal and Buford are hoping we can see some relief to our wallets soon.