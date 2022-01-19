‘Indiscriminate gunfire’ in Marshall neighborhood leaves 1 injured, police investigating

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A drive-by shooting in Marshall left one woman injured early Wednesday morning.

According to Marshall police, they received several reports of shots fired with the first call coming in at around 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Burleson. No injuries were reported from that incident.

Then just an hour later, a second report of shots fired came from the same area, resulting in a woman getting a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm.

An investigation into the shootings is continuing as of Wednesday morning. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth issued a statement asking that anyone with information about those involved or their motives to come forward and give information to detectives. They can call 903-935-4575 or they can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.