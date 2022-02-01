TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The high cost of products are making it more expensive to have or raise a child. Studies show that 1 in 3 families struggled with purchasing diapers and other necessities before the pandemic, now that prices are higher the struggle is even more prevalent.

East Texas non-profits like PATH say they are seeing more parents coming in asking for help, parents who never needed help before.

“Folks budget is being stretched in ways that it never has been stretched before,” said Andrea Wilson, PATH’s Executive Director.

Many families relied on the federal child tax credit to help afford the basic needs, but now that that has ended, people are turning to community organizations for help.

“There are still families who, if they are isolated for 5 to 10 days, they aren’t working and they don’t have that income,” said Buckner International Executive Director Shelly Smith.

Not only is the price of baby products making it hard on parents, supply chain issues cause an inconvenience to parents trying to order essential items which help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), with Texas having a higher than average infant mortality rate.

Below are a few local organizations that help parents in need: