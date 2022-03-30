TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “The (prices) have really gone really high. I mean even for soap which used to be $21 is now $24,” said Tyler resident, Angela Antes.

Grocery stores have been seeing almost bare shelves due to supply chain issues and an increase in food costs from abroad.

“The problem we have right now is that inflation is running too high. So, last year the last 12 month period ran about 7.9 %. The real problem people are facing is that it’s hitting low-income people especially hard,” said a professor at Soules College of Business at UT Tyler, Dr. Harold Doty.

The cost of food has gone up about 8% and energy has gas gone up about 25% a year. This means that families with lower income are spending more on food and energy than they are on anything else. For those trying to feed their large families, the biggest problem is paying more for less.

“If you look at the Walmart cookies by the checkout stand, they used to be $1 and are now $1.25. Things are just flat out costing more than they did 6 months ago,” said Dr. Doty.

Many shoppers are finding themselves putting their usual staples back on the shelf to afford their overall grocery bill. Local nonprofit organizations like PATH are here to help in difficult times.

“On average, PATH sees about 120 families per day that are seeking some kind of assistance whether that’s our food pantry or one of our other emergency services like rent and utility services,” said Executive Director of PATH, Andrea Wilson.

This nonprofit that is working to provide has also been feeling the increase in costs. PATH has seen a dramatic rise in families coming in for assistance since January.

“Basically, there’s been an increase in our food costs because we are purchasing more food to meet their needs. We want to make sure we have meat, fresh produce and dairy on hand at all times,” said Wilson.

PATH offers a fully-stocked food pantry that is primarily driven by financial and food donations. On average, PATH typically spends $10,000 a month to feed those in food pantry assistance.

To join efforts in ending hunger for East Texas families by either food drop-off or donation, click here.