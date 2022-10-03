LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Inflation has impacted many families this year, and the Longview Salvation Army said they have seen more people sign up.

Since 1982, the Angel Tree has helped families across the country have a merrier Christmas, and the need keeps rising these past two years.

“There’s been a lot more people. Different ones that we’ve seen coming through this year than what we did last year and the year before,” said case manager, Laurie Ramsey.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have left families with less cash in their pockets for Christmas presents.

“We’re seeing people signing up and registering because the loss of jobs, or not able to afford Christmas because they’re paying higher prices for food and gasoline and other items,” said Longview Salvation Army Captain, Tamara Robb.

Salvation Army workers are sitting down with hundreds of families throughout the week to plan out their perfect Christmas and see if they’re a good fit for the program.

“Last year we were able to help over 500 families, and 1500 children and seniors, and so this year we expect that number to be as much or even a little higher,” added Robb.

The most requested gifts are bicycles, dolls and Legos for children 12-years-old and younger.

Seniors aged 65 and older are also eligible to receive presents.

“We’re needing a lot more volunteers this year than what we did last year and the years before. I think a lot of people don’t really know what’s entailed in with the angel tree program,” explained Ramsey.

It’s a time of giving to those affected the most these past few years.

KETK News also contacted other Salvation Armies in East Texas and they said they are all seeing the effects of inflation.

Lufkin’s Salvation Army Captain, Jenifer Phillips said they’ve nearly doubled registrations the past two years of the pandemic and are expecting 1,000 registrations for the 2022 season.