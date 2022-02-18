POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three injured bald eagles found in Texas recently are on the road to recovery.

The first eagle was found in Polk County on Jan. 6 unable to fly. Another was found later in January in the Toledo Bend Reservoir, and a third was found in February in Huntsville after being on the ground for a few days.

When the first bald eagle was found in Polk County, rescuers noticed it had a healing fracture near its right shoulder.

Nikki Richards is the treasurer, bookkeeper, and state and federally-permitted wildlife rehabilitator with the Friends of Texas Wildlife. She said the Polk County eagle has been doing fine and should be released in four weeks.

The eagle will be placed into the facility’s 100-foot flight enclosure so he can start exercising his wings more. The Friends of Texas Wildlife Facebook page said the eagle has gained weight and is very feisty.

“He’s doing some conditioning to try and build muscles to straighten up that wing,” said Richards on the Polk County bald eagle. However, the bird is still dealing with a little bit of wing droop. Richards said he has been trying to fly short distances.

The second bald eagle was found far out in the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Luckily some people were out fishing and were able to get the eagle into their boat and bring them to the non-profit. The eagle had a severe wound to his left wing which was infected. The wound needed to be surgically debrided, according to Richards. He was placed on antibiotics and pain meds.

“It was such a nasty wound it was necrotic (dead body tissue) and it had callused over. I swear when they took the piece of stuff off of him at the vet clinic, it was the size of a remote control,” said Richards on the bald eagle found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

She added that they are having a hard time getting that wound to heal. Aside from the severe injury, the eagle has been eating and acting like an eagle.

“Honestly with this one, it’s just going to be time, and there’s not anything we can do to speed the healing. There was just so much skin loss that it really just needs to regenerate,” said Richards. “I’m hoping that within four weeks we might know something better.

The eagle is expected to go back to the vet next week to get an update.

The third bald eagle was found in Huntsville. He was found on the ground for a couple of days. He had a droopy left wing and had swelling to his left leg below the knee. Friends of Texas Wildlife did an x-ray of his chest, wings and legs. All three showed no fractures. He also had some serious injuries to the left side of his face.





“These kids are very expensive to feed, they’re eating a combination of raw chicken and fresh fish,” Richards said. “We also get rats and usually pick up some quail. Some of the foods are a little more expensive, but the quantity of what they need is really where we fall short.”

Richards said that they have been receiving a lot of food donations to take care of the eagles and that they have had to buy a separate freezer for the birds.

For those who would like to donate, Richards said they can do so by visiting ftwl.org.