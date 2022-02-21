VAN, Texas (KETK) – An injured worker was suspended 60 feet in the air at Van High School after being trapped in a disabled lift.

The local fire department wrote that they requested assistance from Lindale FD, who arrived with their 107-foot ladder rescue truck.

The lift malfunctioned and partially collapsed, which injured the worker and kept him trapped. The worker was safely removed after less than an hour and taken to a hospital in Tyler.

The extent of the worker’s injuries is unknown. Van FD wrote that the worker was able to communicate with people on the ground before his rescue.









Fire crews prepare to rescue a worker stuck 60 feet in the air at Van High School’s football stadium on February 21, 2022. (Photo: Van Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.