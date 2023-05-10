TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Officials are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries in Tyler at the intersection of Pointe North Drive and WNW Loop 323, near the intersection of Highway 69.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 around 3:08 p.m.

According to Tyler Police Department, injuries were reported and officials were attempting life-saving measures on a crash victim around 3:20 p.m.

Traffic is closed from Highway 69 North and Loop 323 to Point North. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Tyler Police Department, Tyler Fire Department and EMS are on the scene in the roadway.