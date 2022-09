SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A major crash occurred between a motorcycle and a truck near the intersection of CR 273 and Linwood Drive in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Injuries have been reported, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

DPS, Chapel Hill Fire Department and EMS are on the scene.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get the latest information.