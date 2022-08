TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian has died following a Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Ave. and South Town Dr., according to officials.

Officials said the northbound lanes on S Broadway Ave. near Walmart and Target are closed at this time. The crash was initially called in around 5:45 a.m. and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tyler Police.

The crash is still being investigated, and officials are encouraging people to use alternate routes.