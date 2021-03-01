Inmate dies after suffering ‘medical episode’ inside Harrison County Jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office revealed that an inmate died Monday after having a “medical episode” in the county jail.

In a statement, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that lifesaving efforts began after jail staff noticed the man suffering. They did not specifically say what seemed to be wrong with the inmate.

Officials say they notified the Marshall Fire Department and the inmate was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Center in Marshall where he was pronounced dead.

Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was notified and will complete an independent investigation.