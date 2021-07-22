Inmate dies while in Van Zandt County Jail cell

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — An inmate has died in the Van Zand County Jail.

During a routine check of jail cells on Tuesday morning, jailers found male inmate who was unresponsive, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.

Jail medical staff members began lifesaving measures, the sheriff said. The inmate, whose identity was not released, later died at a Canton area hospital.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

