Inmate hospitalized in critical condition after attempting suicide in Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, an inmate in the Smith County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At 12:30 p.m., Kevin Wayne Freeman, 52, of Tyler, was found in his cell with a shirt tied around his neck and the other end tied to a metal curtain.

Staff immediately cut off the shirt and began CPR.

When paramedics from UT Health EMS arrived, CPR was continued and Freeman was taken to Christus Mother Frances ER.

While at the hospital, medics were able to obtain a heartbeat, but no brain function had been detected.

Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The Smith County Sheriff Office said the investigation is ongoing and that further details will be given as they become available.