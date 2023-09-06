HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Inmates in part of the Henderson County Jail have started a hunger strike, citing excessive bonds as their reason.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the hunger strike started Wednesday in a dorm that houses eight inmates.

“I was informed that we do have a dorm in the jail here where they actually removed the TV from the wall and set it on the floor… Once they did that, we took the TV out of the dorm,” Hillhouse said. “And then they have been putting in paperwork saying that their bonds are excessive, and so they are basically right now saying they are on a hunger strike.”

A bond is the amount of money set by a judge or magistrate for releasing a defendant from jail before the date of their trial. Hillhouse explained that a Justice of the Peace comes in every day to help set bonds in Henderson County.

In Texas, judges and magistrates can adjust the bond amount depending on the case, so bond amount may differ from case to case even for the same charge. Justin Roberts of Roberts & Roberts Attorneys at Law said in less populous areas, it’s not uncommon for Justices of the Peace to set bond amounts, though trial court judges are ultimately responsible for setting and reducing bail.

Roberts said that oftentimes when a JP sets a bail, it is preliminary and may be reviewed or changed by a trial court judge later.

“Trial judges in Texas have wide latitude to set bail,” Roberts explained. “The only restrictions are constitutional restrictions against excessive bail. But they get to choose because they have a number of factors to consider and whether a bail is high is totally dependent on the circumstances of the case.”

If an inmate believes their bond is excessive, they do have some recourse.

“They can go to the judge and ask for the bail to be reduced and prove their case, that they might not be a flight risk for example,” Roberts said.

Inmates can have an attorney, private or court-appointed, file a motion for a bond reduction for a judge to review. If that doesn’t work, they may be able to take it to a higher court.

“They’re only going to really have the chance to talk to you that one time about reducing it if at all,” Roberts said. “If you appeal it, you don’t really get that many chances at it either.”

It is not known at this time if the eight inmates have legal representation.

Hillhouse said individual inmates have attempted hunger strikes at the jail before, but never a whole dorm.

“Basically, nothing ever came out of it, they eventually started taking their food again,” Hillhouse said.

The jail offers three meals per day, and Hillhouse said jail staff will continue to offer all meals to all inmates. Hillhouse added that they will lean heavily on the jail nursing staff during the hunger strike.

“We’re going to continue monitoring the situation, and also there’s been no incidents at all, they just told us that they are not going to eat at this time,” Hillhouse said.

According to an August 2023 report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the Henderson County Jail houses 385 inmates and was at 75% capacity.