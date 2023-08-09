TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler released it’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

This year’s budget is $241.4 million, an almost 6% increase from last year’s total.

A highlight of this year’s budget is the lowered tax rate. The proposed new tax rate for the City of Tyler is $0.24792 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from last year’s rate of $0.26185. The city said this will maintain Tyler’s status as having the lowest tax rate in Smith County.

Anyone with feedback on the proposed budget is invited to attend their public hearings on Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 at Tyler City Hall in the city council chambers at 9 a.m.

Here’s the breakdown:

WHAT’S GOING UP

WATER/WASTEWATER

Under the proposed budget, the water/wastewater volumetric rate would increase by $0.20 per tier.

In addition to that, there would be an increase of $6.28 to the regulatory compliance fee, which the city said is necessary to “service the debt on the rehabilitation of Tyler’s sanitary sewer system.” In 2017, the city signed a consent decree with the federal government that mandates $250 million in wastewater system improvements be implemented by April 2027.

For the average Tyler Water Utilities customer, their rates would increase by $0.51 for water and sewer collection as the facility moves to phase two of five of their uniform rate structure.

TRASH COLLECTION

Residential trash collection would go up by $1.85 monthly (from $20.81 to $22.66), which the city says reflects the cost of “maintaining a high level of service, including twice-weekly collection and special pickups throughout the year.”

On average, residents would see an average monthly increase between $9.16 and $11.51, according to the city.

“Maintaining and improving our water and sewer systems is crucial to Tyler’s longevity,” said City Manager Edward Broussard. “Readying our rapidly growing community for the future means we must do the hard work today.”

TYLER TRANSIT

The proposed budget’s talking points also lists fare increases for Tyler Transit, which are as follows:

Adults 12 and older: $2 (previously $1)

Children 6-11: $1 (previously $0.50)

Children 5 and under: Free

Seniors (65 and older) and people with disabilities: $1 (previously $0.50)

Regular 30-day pass: $80 (previously $40)

Half-Fare 30-day pass: $40 (previously $20)

Student 30-day pass: $40 (previously $20)

Student Semester Pass: $100 (previously $50)

Regular 7-day pass: $20 (previously $10)

Half-fare 7-day pass: $10 (previously $5)

Student 7-day pass: $10 (previously $5)

All Day pass: $4 (previously $2)

However, those cannot be changed without a public hearing. That hearing will take place in October and the city hopes to have the updated fares implemented in December.

The average homeowner is dealing with other increases, as the Smith County Appraisal District estimates that property values in the Rose City have increased around 23.1%, roughly a $112.62 annual tax increase for homeowners. The City of Tyler does not decide property taxes, and their projected revenue for 2024 property taxes are estimated at about $28.2 million, adding $1.3 million from the previous year that will be invested in public safety.

GENERAL HIGHLIGHTS

PUBLIC SAFETY

The city is setting aside a total of $1.28 million for two new fire engines and $40,000 for Tower 10 equipment.

Altogether, the Tyler Police Department will receive $36.4 million and the Tyler Fire Department will get $25.1 million, a 7.93% increase from last year. The proposed budget also includes an almost $2 million market pay adjustment to police and fire for recruitment and retention.

“Public safety professionals are in high demand,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “Tyler’s approach to recruitment through the academies is innovative, but we must competitively compensate if we want to recruit and retain the best trained and equipped first responders in the nation.”

TOURISM

The proposed budget sets aside funds to draft design updates to the Tyler Rose Garden Center, an estimated cost of $100,000. Plans to replace rose bed borders with stamped concrete, which the city said will help with bed maintenance, will cost about $100,000. The purchase and installation of a shade structure for Heritage Garden is estimated to cost $25,000.

Also in the proposed budget’s talking points are improvements to Rose Garden drainage ($30,000), an artificial tree for the downtown square ($30,000) and plants for the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center ($15,000).

STREET IMPROVEMENT FUND

Included in the proposed budget is $1,493,818 for general fund street improvement, $165,000 for public alley repairs and maintenance, and $423,5000 for brick street repairs and maintenance.

HALF-CENT SALES TAX

$12.9 million of the half-cent sales tax would go to streets and traffic, which includes funding for year four of traffic signal modernization and annual asphalt overlays. $7.1 million would go to drainage projects at Keaton and West Mud Creek, and $672,872 would go to Phase II of Legacy Trails.

PARKS IMPROVEMENT FUND

Lindsey Park is in line for some major improvements, including a conversion to LED lights ($103,500), ball field renovation ($72,000), soccer field work ($100,000) and an extension of the Lindsey Park water well to the softball side ($75,000).

Winters Park would also undergo a $400,000 general renovation.

TYLER WATER UTILITIES

In the proposed budget is $17.3 million for water production, which includes the following:

Filter repair and replacement at Golden Road and Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plants

Repairs to the West 2nd Street elevated storage tank interior and exterior

Rehabilitation of the Shiloh Road elevated storage tank

Demo of South Glenwood ground storage tank

$8.7 million is set to go to distribution and collection, including meters and meter boxes, 2-inch water line replacement, emergency sewer repairs and TxDOT utility relocation at FM 756/2934.

Another $20.6 million will go to waste treatment:

Wastewater treatment plant and lift station – pump, motor, gear box replacements

South Side Wastewater Treatment Plant – chlorination/dechlorination system improvements

West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant – facilities upgrades

The city’s website offers a link to the proposed budget.