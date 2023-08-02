TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The heat is having its way for some businesses in East Texas.

“We’ve had several days at noon where the business has been almost dead,” said Matthew Knight, owner of Kalesa House.

A food truck operating in Tyler is trying its best to battle in intense Texas heat. Knight said it’s been a struggle daily this summer.

“In our trailer alone, it’s 90 to 100 degrees,” Knight said.

Knight, who runs his business in the Big Lots parking lot right off Loop 323, said he has to constantly run his generator. He added that it comes at a cost.

“We run that every day so it kind of adds up after a while,” added Knight. “$15 to $20 for a four-hour session for a tank of gas. We run it periodically through the week.”

He said the weather has directly affected his business financially.

“Oh, absolutely,” he added. “We do a lot of hospitals and clinics. We have canopies that we set up or otherwise people complain about the heat and having to stay and wait in line.”

He added they can only do so much to keep customers comfortable.

“We try to get them through as fast as we can,” Knight said. “But you know we got 20 people in line, it’s going to take 20 minutes to get to the last person and it gets hot real quick.”

Despite the current conditions, the business expects things to pick up once things cool down.

“We’re one year into the business and back in the fall it never got cold enough to shut down and so it was really nice in the fall and winter,” he said.

Knight added all the business can do is pray every day for cooler temperatures, so they can keep serving hot food.