NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches announced on Wednesday that an interim fire chief and assistant chief has been appointed.

Michael Brown was appointed to step into the position that had been previously been held by Keith Kiplinger who was appointed as interim city manager effective Feb. 10.

“I am honored and excited to lead and work with the phenomenal men and women that make up Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue, to continue to serve the great community of Nacogdoches, and to carry on our tradition of excellence as instilled by Fire Chief Kiplinger,” Brown said.

Michael Self was named assistant chief for Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue.

Brown has been a full-time employee with the City of Nacogdoches since 1999, and has served the fire department as a firefighter, driver-engineer, fire captain, division chief and fire marshal.

Self has been with the City of Nacogdoches for 20 years, serving most recently as a division chief, and the city said he has been “an integral part of our disaster response team serving as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Nacogdoches.”