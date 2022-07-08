SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County swore in the interim Smith County Precinct 1 Constable on Friday.

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice administered the oath for Ralph Caraway Jr.

Caraway’s father held the bible while his family attended the ceremony.

Caraway has worked as an investigator for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office since 2019. He also worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office from 2005-2019.

Caraway was a detention officer in the jail before becoming a captain at the jail. At the sheriff’s office, he was also a patrol deputy, Criminal Investigations Division detective, a member of the FBI High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, a patrol sergeant, narcotics sergeant and jail lieutenant.

Some of the licenses Caraway has include a Master Peace Officer License and a jailer’s license.

Caraway was appointed to this new position by a visiting district judge who temporarily suspended Curtis Traylor-Harris as the Precinct 1 Constable.

Traylor-Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Sgt. Derrick Holman were indicted in February for allegedly stealing from a Tyler residence while they were on duty.