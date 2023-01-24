TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into the dining room of a Tyler Jason’s Deli Monday night, police said.

The wreck happened at the Tyler restaurant at 4913 South Broadway Avenue at about 11:20 p.m., and the driver was arrested on the scene, Jason’s Deli said.

Zachary Clark, 32, was charged with driving while intoxicated third offense, the Tyler Police Department said. The vehicle reportedly went through the front door of the restaurant, into the dining room and crashed into the wall between Jason’s Deli and Marble Slab.

No one was injured, and Clark was released from jail on Tuesday.

The restaurant shared on social media that it will be closed for some time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to reopen as soon as possible,” Jason’s Deli said.