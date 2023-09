TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one person dead, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

Albritton said the crash took place just after 5 p.m. on 7 Hill Road and County Road 381. Officials are asking drivers to avoid this area as the road is closed while officials investigate the crash.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.