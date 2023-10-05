TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department found a backpack outside of a local apartment complex that contained large amounts of drugs and is trying to locate the owner.

Authorities said police received a 911 call from an individual that found a backpack laying on the ground outside of an apartment building. After checking the bag, police said it contained approximately 70 THC vapes and 4.7 ounces of marijuana.

Police are now trying to locate the owner of the bag.