Isaac Ramirez says goodbye to morning shows, promoted to KETK News management

Isaac Ramirez

Perry Elyaderani

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK Today and FOX51 said goodbye to one of its most beloved faces Friday morning.

Henderson native Isaac Ramirez announced from the anchor desk that he would be stepping away from the morning newscasts after being promoted to a management position at the station.

Ramirez came back home in 2016 from our sister station KTAB in Abilene, where he worked as a reporter for two years.

He has lived in East Texas nearly his entire life, graduating from Henderson High School and attending college at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.

During his on-air farewell, Ramirez introduced his successor, Perry Elyaderani, who will co-anchor with Cynthia McLaughlin starting Monday. Meteorologist Alex Moore also recently joined the morning shows, as Carson Vickroy shifts to an evening and weekend schedule.