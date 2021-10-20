‘It feels incredible’: says head coach of UT Tyler volleyball team that remains undefeated

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler volleyball team is the only undefeated group in division two.

Head Coach Lyndsay Mashe said she couldn’t be more proud of her team.

“It feels incredible. It’s really nice to see the girls’ hard work pay off,” she said.

The Patriots’ determination has transformed them into one of best teams in the nation.

“It’s crazy to think about because, you know the nation is so big, and there’s so many schools out there. To be the only undefeated team is crazy. I can’t even put it into words,” mentioned Hannah Callison, a UT Tyler volleyball player.

One thing that makes this team stand out is how much they care about one another.

“You can’t do what you’re doing without talent right, but their chemistry is really really good,” said Mashe.

Team members added, they share a strong bond.

“We’re always hanging out. We’re always laughing and having fun, and that just really helps us transfer it on the court,” said Callison.

Mashe has a plan for the rest of the season.

“We just have to stay hungry. We have to stay focused, and we’ve got to focus on one game at a time,” she said.