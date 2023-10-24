HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday Jarvis Christian University held its fall convocation for students, staff and their new president, Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt.

“[I’m excited] to serve students and work with my colleagues on this level,” said Pruitt after giving her first official address to the school.

She has been at Jarvis for 11 years as provost and now students will watch her lead the university. Pruitt gave a powerful message to students.

“It inspired me, it reminded me that I am enough in whatever I do and [of] how far I have come here,” said Moreen Kabuho, 86th Miss Jarvis Christian University.

“She eats in the same cafeteria as us, she speaks to us, she counsels us, she talks to us and that’s why we love her,” said Jhavier Law, 86th Mr. Jarvis Christian University. “Her message and believing that we are enough knowing that we are enough, that we are meant to be here, was very fulfilling.”

Pruitt says she is excited about the future of Jarvis Christian University. She said “we’re here changing the lives of young people every day so we want the community to partner with us and help us make the young people the best they can be.”

She will serve as JCU’s 13th president and is the second black female president of the institution.

She has a few goals in mind she hopes to accomplish. Pruitt said, “[we] want to expand our digital footprint, we want to expand people’s knowledge about who we are, we want to begin to look at innovative programs.”

Jarvis has been serving East Texas for 112 years and is proud to continue its rich history and success.

“We as HBCUs produce the most black doctors, lawyers and social workers,” added the new president.