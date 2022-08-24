KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard.

According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture.

The city reported to having a colony of buzzards living there for years and at times they caused issues getting into electrical lines. As a result the city has decided to place a dead vulture effigy on the derrick in an attempt to deter vultures from roosting, gathering or ‘whatever they may be doing’ per the police department post.

Officers say it is not necessary to call dispatch about a dead buzzard hanging upside down from the derrick.