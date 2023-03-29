NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD cheerleaders, drumline and administrators marched the hallways to surprise teachers with grants on Wednesday.

The grants were awarded by the Nacogdoches Education Foundation. Teachers from around the district applied for the grants. Eight grants this spring totaled $14,000.

On Wednesday, select teachers were surprised with the good news.

“I tried to be positive about getting the grant,” said Justin Guillory, Environmental Science Teacher at Nacogdoches High School.

Guillory was one of the educators awarded a $1,500 grant, and he was brought to tears.

“I’m so happy, I’m so glad, I’m going to be able to use it in my classroom, it’s awesome,” Guillory said.

Erin Windham, the Executive Director of the Nacogdoches Educational Foundation, said the community wanted to help teachers out in the classroom.

“When we started the education foundation, there had been some inquiries where people wanted to donate to an educational foundation for Nacogdoches,” Windham said.

That’s exactly what it did.

“It makes us feel valued and appreciated,” said Wendy Pollette, Preschool Interventionist at Nettie Marshall.

Marshall was also awarded three grants that will help furnish classrooms at their new location.

“Super excited for our whole school because what I am using the grant for is going to benefit the whole entire school, every class,” said Pollette.

For Guillory, the money will buy lab kits that he said will greatly benefit the students.

“Specifically tailored for our honors and AP program here that I have been building up and have been wanting to build for years,” Guillory said.

He said he is so glad he took the chance and applied for the money.