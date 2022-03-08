TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Crema Coffee Company in Tyler created a coffee drink to provide aid to children in Ukraine.

Justin Rives, the Crema Store Manager, created the drink, and his ancestors were from Ukraine.

“I just recently had a daughter…I’ve seen news articles of children (from Ukraine) just being pushed out of their homes, and it really broke my heart,” he said.

Michela Ta and Eric Ta own the store, and they also agreed to do something to help Ukraine.

“I brought this idea to her. I said, ‘Hey, can we make a drink and do something to help these kids out?’ I feel kind of helpless because we’re oh so far away,” said Rives. “I figured this is the best way I could help is make a drink and donate.”

The drink is blue and yellow, which are the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and it is named “The Sunflower” because it is important to the Ukrainian economy. Ukraine and Russia provide approximately 70–80% of the world’s sunflower oil exports, said TIME Magazine.

50% of the proceeds that Crema makes from the drink are going to be donated to Save the Children, a global organization that protects children and their rights and assists during crisis.

The owners of the store are also going to donate by matching the total amount that is made from the drink. Rives made the beverage with some of his favorite ingredients.

“The three syrups that I use within the drink are my three favorite syrups that we have,” said Rives.

The beverage is made with the cookie butter, toffee nut and dulce de leche syrups. It also has butterfly pea flower powder to give it the blue color and yellow powder turmeric.

Although Crema is trying to lend a helping hand, Rives said the situation in Ukraine is devastating.

“What Russia’s doing is pretty disgusting for the world we live in right now. War should be the very last response to anything. Seeing kids evacuate from their homes, that’s the part that hurts me the most. These children are innocent. They had nothing to do with this, yet they’re being uprooted and traumatized,” said Rives.

During the crisis, the coffee company is showing solidarity with Ukraine.

“It is quite humbling that this thing I helped create might help someone else out,” said Rives.

East Texans are already ordering “The Sunflower” drink. Crema shared a picture of the beverage on social media on Monday, and customers started purchasing it five minutes later.

Rives also shared a message for people who want to help but may not be fans of coffee.

“Even if you don’t buy the drink, you can also go to Save the Children and donate yourself, if you feel inclined,” he said.

To donate to Save the Children, click here.