RUSK COUNTY (KETK)- In April, tornadoes swept through Rusk County. The area was hit again Thursday afternoon after two tornadoes touched down leaving a swath of destruction.

“It was very scary. It came in like a freight train running over you,” says Joel Mason, a Mt. Enterprise tornado victim.

Mason lives in an RV at Whispering Pines RV Park. Thursday night he was sitting in his home when the tornado hit.

“I was in an electric chair and the lights went off. The whole thing started rocking back and forth throwing things around in the house. The door blew open and I couldn’t get out of my chair because it was electric and then I saw a tornado about 15 feet from the door going over the other trailer and taking my roof with it,” says Mason.

The twister touched down around the Whispering Pines RV Park and Lodging.

“Just based off of some of the indicators that we have already seen such as the trees rolled manufactured homes over here. That’s kind of what we are assessing initially is that there was probably a tornado that touched down here,” says Brandon Throne, a meteorologist with the Shreveport National Weather Service.

No one was inside one of the RV’s when the tornado picked it up and destroyed it. Now, a family is left without a place to stay.

“Rusk County alone has had quite a few tornadoes. So if you look back even further back into last year there were even some tornadoes that touched down in Rusk County. It’s definitely been active here in Rusk not only that, but in our county warning area. We’ve seen an uptick in tornadoes this year even compared to last year and we’re roughly a little above average I think of what we typically see from this time of year,” says Throne.

Mason like others in the park do not have insurance on their RVs and will now have to figure out how to pay for repairs.

A second tornado touched down in the Church Hill area near Henderson then traveled east into Panola County.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says no serious injuries were reported from either touch-down. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is working with residents to help them recover.