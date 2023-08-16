TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity County fire that started to spread burned for most of Monday burned more than 250 acres, but, “It wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Firefighters, both local and from across the state, were on the ground and the air battling the blaze.

Wallace said the weather played a big part in helping out first responders.

“The conditions were right for it to not really take off like a wildfire normally would,” he added.

While the fire since has been fully contained, fire crews still don’t have an answer to what started it.

“We know about where it started,” Wallace said. “So we’re looking into there to see if anything {like} foul play. Now we know there wasn’t any lightning in the area. There haven’t been any lightning for a while since we haven’t had any rain or even any electrical storms. So, we’re suspicious on how it started.”

Trinity County has been under a burn ban since July 25. Wallace said he doesn’t think burning was the cause.

“There was nobody burning in that immediate area,” he said. “There’s not any houses really close to that. This looked like it got started like in a clear-cut area where there was lots of fuel.”

Wallace added there’s no guarantee they’ll discover the cause.

“There’s no way of knowing,” he said. “We may never find out what the cause of that fire was.”

As fire crews were working to get to the scene of the fire, Wallace said he noticed drivers not giving first responders enough room on the road.

He added that it’s a major issue they face.

“That’s just a lack of respect for law enforcement these days or any kind of emergency personnel and that’s going on and that’s going on all over this country,” he added.

Wallace said he wants to remind people that not yielding to oncoming fire and law enforcement is against the law.

He added Trinity County will start making examples of people who don’t obey the law.

“We’re going to have appropriate out there to stop the people who are doing this,” he said. ”They’re either going to be ticketed or carried to jail for just complete disrespect for other human lives especially with people trying to do their job.”

Wallace said with burn bans in place, If you decide to disobey them, you will be held accountable.

Wallace also told KETK on Wednesday that what a lot of people don’t realize is that if you start a fire during a burn ban and it causes damage to other people’s properties, you’re liable criminally and civilly and you’ll be in a lot of trouble.