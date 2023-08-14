LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD has been surrounded by some backlash lately as some community members are not thrilled with how the school spent its money on a Prince tribute concert.

“It’s caused a great deal of interest in the community,” said Wayne Haglund, who is the school’s attorney.

Lufkin ISD is calling a special board of trustees meeting that will take place Tuesday morning.

The meeting will address the future of its leadership. Superintendent Lynn Torres is asking the board for administrative leave for the rest of the school year as well as accepting her retirement that will be effective after the year ends.

The board will also address a convocation concern that has caused an uproar for some in the community.

Haglund said he’s heard people’s unhappiness around Lufkin.

“I hear it second hand from other people that they’re hearing it,” Haglund added.

Haglund told KETK this situation is serious.

“It’s a big deal related to how much it ended up costing,” said Haglund.

He said the investigation will begin at some point after the meeting.

He also told KETK he will most likely be leading the meeting. He added that one of his biggest questions is how much money was spent on the concert.

“One of the concerns that I’ve heard repeatedly is about the expense of that and I don’t even know what all that expense is yet but were certainly going to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Haglund also said that Torres asking for administrative leave has nothing to do with the concert.

He said she asked about seven months prior before the event took place.