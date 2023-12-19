LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) announced on Tuesday that they have received a $500,000 federal grant for a passenger rail service that will run along Interstate 20 in East Texas.

“The possibilities are just enormous,” said Judge Bill Stoudt of Gregg County.

Many showed their support for the new transportation.

“This is a significant difference for our region,” said Judge Leward LaFleur.

Officials said that earlier this month, the Federal Railroad Administration chose the I-20 Corridor Intercity Passenger Rail Service as one of the initial projects they will fund.

“The commission that has been authorizing in Washington to make those choices, finally made the choice,” said Stoudt.

The rail will connect the Dallas Fort-Worth area to Atlanta, Georgia.

East Texas cities including Mineola, Longview and Marshall will be stops on the straight-line route.

“You get to see a part of the country and once this is done, it won’t be a rail that is going 20-30 miles per hour. It’s going to be pretty fast passenger rail service, that you can jump on the train go to Dallas and come back in the same day,” said Stoudt.

Longview residents are excited for what’s to come.

“I definitely believe this is a game-changer for East Texas,” said Longview resident Marlena Cooper, “this is going to encourage travel and tourism into our area as well as encourage people to take a look outside of our area.”

As Texas continues to grow, Stoudt believes the new route will also have a positive economic impact for the area as well.

“It’s going to be a huge advantage,” he adds.

Securing the funds is only step one, now the work begins, so in the future we can see the route in action.