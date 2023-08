LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Ellen Trout Zoo announced the name of its newest-born Malayan Tapir, that joined the zoo family on July 17.

After friends of Ellen Trout Zoo members were able to vote on the baby tapir’s name, they decided on Binti, for the baby girl.

Binti means “daughter of” in Malay. Her mother’s name is Tembikai which means watermelon in Malay, the language spoken where Malayan Tapirs are native, the zoo said.