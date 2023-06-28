BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) — Hidden between Tyler and Dallas is a little unincorporated town that has a little bit of everything.

“Everybody needs to come check out Ben Wheeler, it’s a hidden little treasure over here,” said Alison Stringfellow, owner of Rusty Water Revival, LLC.

Ben Wheeler was first settled in the 1840s.

“Ben Wheeler’s been here, it is one of the oldest towns in Van Zandt County,” said Pat Jordan, Van Zandt County Constable, Precinct 4.

In 1878, the post office was relocated to where the town still sits today.

“It was named after a postmaster and I would say the town was a thriving community for years,” said Constable Jordan.

By the early 2000s Van Zandt County Constable, Pat Jordan says it started to look like a ghost town.

That’s when a man named Brooks Gremmels fell in love with the town and made it the Ben Wheeler we know now.

“It’s amazing, it’s a tiny little town, unincorporated, but everybody works so well together that you wouldn’t really know that, I guess on one hand, on the other hand, you would, but it’s a big family,” said Stringfellow.

Business owners said you can find just about anything in the Wild Hog Capital of Texas and everyone is super friendly.

“We declared one of the town dogs the mayor because her name’s Sophie, she just comes through town, checks on everybody, makes sure everything’s going alright,” said Johnathan Sibley, owner of The Blade Bar.

If you stop by Ben Wheeler during the week, things may be slow but Thursday through Sunday is the best time to visit the town.

“The weekends, it’s insane, you can’t park, the grass is lined, the roads are lined like it’s pretty crazy,” said Stringfellow.

They let everyone know Ben Wheeler may be a rural town, but it’s a great place to be.