TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The third annual Rose City Airfest returned to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Friday evening.

Visitors came out to see fighter jets fly over their heads at incredible speeds at the 2023 Rose City Airfest.

“Oh, it’s a huge event,” said Tyler resident, Timothy Peters.

Before the planes took off, a free concert was put on for the public as the Season 21 winners of The Voice, the band A Girl Named Tom performed.

The Executive Director of Camp V, Travis Gladhill, said the show was a critical part of the festival.

“We had a great sponsor that approached us after last year’s air show that wanted to be a partial sponsor of the concert and add that to the performance and to the day’s events and so we said why not,” said Gladhill. “So he brought in an outstanding act. “

Timothy Petters, who lives in Tyle,r said he came for one thing and one thing only.

“Oh, the beautiful aircraft,” added Petters. “ The beautiful aircraft. “

Once the 6:00 hour hit, it was showtime. Thousands gathered near the Tyler landing strip to see fighter jets in action.

Gladhill said people came out for different reasons.

“A lot of it is nostalgic,” said Gladhill. “Maybe they came to an airshow as a kid or maybe they’ve never been to an airshow. But I also think it’s that American pride. This is your American military aircraft that is out here and doing these performances and showing the capabilities and kind of showing that transition of where we’ve been and where we are and where we’re going.”

Officials told KETK News that this was their most successful festival yet.

With the Fourth of July only days away, event organizers added it was the perfect transition into the holiday weekend.

Event organizers also said that more than 5,000 people came out to enjoy the show.