TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army of Tyler came by KETK and Fox51 on Friday to pick up bikes that East Texans have donated for the annual Neal’s Wheels campaign.

“It’s a miracle. There’s a lot of children that have asked for bikes this year. And so it’s always very nice to actually get those bikes and be able to give those out for Christmas for people because everything’s so expensive these days, and so for a kid to be able to to get a bike for Christmas is amazing.” Michelle Walker, Salvation Army Captain

Peliter Chevrolet had bikes that also need to be picked up from their drop off. As of now, there is no official count yet, but it seems as this year got more bikes donated than last year.

KETK and Fox51 look forward to next years Neal’s Wheels campaign and hopefully get even more bikes next year.