LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lifesource Community Church in Lindale is trying to educate East Texans about child sex trafficking.

An event was held Tuesday evening, to address the multi-billion-dollar industry and how they are trying to prevent the problem from growing here at home.

“I wanted to do something in my community to say this is not right,” said organizer Lynn Walters.

More people are enslaved today, than in any point in history.

Sex trafficking is a global industry, and it is everywhere including East Texas.

That’s why the City of Lindale is making the effort to spread awareness and protect East Texas children from child sex trafficking.

Hundreds of locals came out to listen and learn about the crisis at Lifesource Community Church on Tuesday.

There were several speakers addressing the signs to lookout for in victims and ways it can be stopped.

“We really felt like we needed to have a community event to bring the churches together, bring the people together,” said organizer Dr. Stacy Trasancos. “It’s about human dignity. It’s about protecting our children. It’s about starting a conversation.”

Trasancos said tonight’s event was a safe place for the truth to come out on how big the issue is.

She also hopes that the more people who know about human trafficking, the more people will come together to take action.

This won’t be the last event.

Organizers tell KETK that they are already planning for another one after seeing tonight’s successful turnout.