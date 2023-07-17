LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — People gathered in Longview on Saturday to get a chance to meet cosplayers, voice actors and childhood celebrity favorites at Comic Con.

“Whether you’re a fan of comic books, the movies, TV shows, whatever, there’s somebody here for you to see at Longview Comic Con,” said Joey Mills, M.C., Longview Comic Con.

Jim Duggan known as Hacksaw was among the guest visiting with fans, and never thought he would be attending comic cons.

“They have them all over the world and everybody’s having fun, you see movie-quality costumes and then you see a kid with a box on his head, but everybody’s having a good time,” said “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, WWE Wrestler and Hall of Fame Inductee.

David Fielding, better known as Zordon in the Mighty Morphin Powers Rangers TV show, made his first appearance in Longview.

“Get to see their eyes light up and then relive what it was like to watch the show for the first time and to meet some of their favorite characters in person,” said Fielding, Zordon.

Both Hacksaw and Fielding said they love going to comic cons and meeting their fans.

“It’s nice to be able to shake people’s hands and say, ‘Hey, thanks so much for 40 years of in the ring,'” said Hacksaw.

“It’s always sort of a surreal experience to know that something I did 30 years ago still touches people today,” said Fielding.

He added that it is a community of people enjoying the things they love most.

“If you haven’t been to one of these and you don’t know what that’s like, that’s a great reason to come out, is just to see the community that builds up around these things,” said Mills.

Everyone got to relive their childhood or their current favorite fandom the moment they walked through the door.