‘It’s becoming an issue again’: says sheriff after 4 officer-involved shootings took place in East Texas in September

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- Four officer-involved shootings took place in East Texas in September.

Two of these incidents happened in Lufkin on Sept. 7, and two men died that day.

“A little surprised we’re not used to that in our area,” said David Thomas, the Lufkin Police Chief.

On average the department has one officer involved shooting every three years.

“Some of the older chiefs tell me it goes in cycles. This might be a cycle we’re going through,” said Thomas.

He also talked to other law enforcement agencies and some of them are concerned about officer-involved shootings.

“The last thing any police officer wants to do is to be involved in an officer-involved shooting. That’s absolutely our worst nightmare to be honest with you,” said Joe Williams, the Jacksonville Police Chief.

Johnwayne Valdez, the Rusk County Sheriff, also stated this is a problem.

“Unfortunately, in this day and time it’s becoming an issue again. It’s only happening with more regularity,” he said.

East Texas had four officer involved shootings in one month. This is the same number of incidents reported by nine East Texas counties during all of last year.

“All we simply ask people to do is just one word, comply,” said Valdez.